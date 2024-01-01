Zoë Kravitz praises Taylor Swift's ability to be 'normal' after Eras Tour shows

Zoë Kravitz has praised Taylor Swift's ability to be a "normal person" after her Eras Tour shows.

The actress and director has gushed about her friend's ability to act "normal" after performing on stage in front of thousands of people as part of her sold-out Eras Tour.

"It's crazy," Zoë, 35, said during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday. "I mean, I'm not surprised, because Taylor is scary talented at everything she does, so it's not surprising that she's so good."

The Batman actress then went on to reveal that she hung out with the Lavender Haze hitmaker after attending one of her concerts at London's Wembley Stadium earlier this month.

"But what is weirder actually to me, is that after she performs for however many thousands of people that is, you know, she just comes over after, and like, we drink some wine, and like, eat a burger, and like, hang out," Zoë told host Jimmy. "You would just never know that she just performed at Wembley."

The Blink Twice director explained that Taylor can seamlessly go from being a global superstar to a "normal person".

"There are a lot of famous people who like, don't let you forget that they're famous, you know what I mean? Like, they just... they bring Wembley home with them if that makes sense," she explained. "She really just turns into a normal person. It's pretty crazy."

Zoë attended the Eras Tour concert with her fiancé Channing Tatum while in London promoting their movie Blink Twice. Channing later revealed that Taylor's dad Scott Swift had given him a handful of guitar picks, which he vowed to sell "for charity".