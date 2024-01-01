Jenna Ortega: I want to compose a film score

Jenna Ortega would love to compose a film score.

The 21-year-old actress - who stars alongside Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, and Catherine O'Hara in 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' - has revealed that she loves composing music and would jump at the chance to compose a film score one day.

Jenna said on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon': "I would love to be a composer. I love film scores. I love everything about film scores and composing is just so interesting to me."

Jenna played her synthesiser on the set of 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice', and she believes it's a great way of building relationships with her co-stars.

She shared: "Sometimes I bring my synthesiser to set because I feel like music is the best way to get to know somebody.

"You know, you come on these sets and you see people that you've never met before, and then you're super close to them for two months and then you never see them again ... So i got this synthesiser because I wanted to play music for people or get a feel for what they like and I can make a playlist and get to know them a little bit better."

Meanwhile, Winona recently heaped praise on Jenna.

The 52-year-old actress revealed that she relished the experience of working with Jenna on 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice'.

Winona - who starred in the original 'Beetlejuice' movie back in 1988 - told 'Extra': "She's truly such a magnificent, like, insanely talented, brilliant person and just the most authentic person that I've known. It was such a joy, it really was. I've never had that kind of sacred bond."