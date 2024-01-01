Lindsay Lohan is a 'conversative' mum

Jamie Lee Curtis has told how Lindsay Lohan is a "conservative" parent.

The actress has told how her Freakier Friday co-star has grown up since they filmed the original movie, Freaky Friday, together over 20 years ago.

"Lindsay's a mommy. Little Luai just had his first birthday a week ago," the 65-year-old Variety.

"It changes you as a human, being a parent. She's very conservative, so I was like, 'Relax. Relax.' Luai's just starting to walk."

She added, "She's at that point where toddlers hold onto things, then they wobble, then they go down. She's at work, and she's watching on her phone," she revealed. "She's watching videos on livestream with the baby in between scenes. She's watching her child start toddling, and it's just very sweet. She's great. She's very happy. We're having a really, really, really fun time."

Jamie also shut down rumours that Freakier Friday will be released on Disney+.

"We know it will be the experience that you will have in the theatres next year," she wrote on Instagram. "Yes, you heard me... The theatres. The place we all go and enjoy a shared experience in the dark while munching popcorn and candy and laughing together and sometimes crying together. Until then....."

The movie will also star other original cast members including Chad Michael Murray, Mark Harmon and Christina Vidal Mitchell.