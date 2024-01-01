Quentin Tarantino believes Alec Baldwin is partly responsible for Rust shooting

Quentin Tarantino believes Alec Baldwin was "10% responsible" for the death of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

During an appearance on Bill Maher's Club Random podcast on Sunday, the Pulp Fiction director gave his opinion on the Rust on-set shooting tragedy, which occurred in October 2021.

"It's a situation, I think - I'm being fair enough to say that the armourer, the guy who handles the gun, an armourer is 90% responsible for everything that happens when it comes to that gun," Tarantino said. "But, but, but, but, but, but, the actor is 10% responsible. The actor is 10% responsible. It's a gun. You are a partner in the responsibility to some degree."

The film's armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who loaded the gun that accidentally fired during Baldwin's scene, was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter earlier this year and sentenced to 18 months in prison. The involuntary manslaughter case against Baldwin was dismissed in July.

The Kill Bill filmmaker then explained how an armourer should walk an actor through the process - showing them the weapon barrel and describing how many dummy rounds are inside. When Maher argued that prop firearms should have "nothing" in them, Tarantino insisted that it's "exciting to shoot the blanks" and "see the real orange fire" instead of creating it digitally later.

He also noted that there are only two known accidental shooting deaths on sets - Hutchins as well as Brandon Lee on 1994's The Crow - considering how many have been "shot off in movies" over the years.

"That's the kind of f**k-up that happens that undermines an entire industry," Tarantino stated. "You don't need nervous people. You want people to go for it. That's the last thing you want, is nervous people. You want: 'No, we're all in this together, and we're going to do this cool thing, and we're going to capture this exciting thing on film, and it's a thing that we're capturing.'"