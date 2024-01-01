Halle Berry claims Olivier Martinez is 'unjust' in delaying custody case

Halle Berry has claimed ex-husband Olivier Martinez is delaying the custody case involving their son, Maceo.

The former couple have been going through the courts to work out custody agreements for their 10-year-old son Maceo.

New court documents obtained by People show that Halle, 58, is alleging Olivier is causing "detrimental harm" to Maceo by requesting to delay their upcoming custody hearing.

The documents claim that Maceo is "grade levels" behind in school after being diagnosed with ADHD, specific learning disorders and mild dyslexia. The Union actress has claimed that Olivier, 58, is "either oblivious" to this, or "carelessly disregards," Maceo's issues, meaning he isn't fit to have custody of their son.

In turn, Olivier has claimed his ex-wife is taking advantage of him by "attempting to bootstrap her way into an immediate hearing" to give him the "absolute minimum" time to prepare. He also claims that Halle has refused his request for help paying for his legal counsel, despite "admittedly earning several millions of dollars at this time."

The former couple were married in July 2013, and welcomed Maceo in October of that year. They separated in 2015, but their divorce wasn't finalised until 2023. As part of the settlement, Halle agreed to pay Olivier $8000 (£6067) a month in child support and 4.3% of all income she makes above $2 million. (£1.51 million)