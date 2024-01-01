Ben Affleck denies Kick Kennedy romance rumours

Ben Affleck has denied that he's romantically involved with Kick Kennedy.

The denial comes after days of rumours there was a budding romance between the actor and Kathleen "Kick" Kennedy, who is the daughter of former US presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

"The rumours are not true," Ben's spokesperson, Jen Allen said in a statement, adding that she "doesn't know if they even know each other."

Ben, 52, and Kick, 36, had reportedly been seen together at the Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel, with one source claiming the couple had a fling before Ben rekindled his romance with Jennifer Lopez, 55, in 2021.

Meanwhile, Ben nor his estranged wife Jennifer have spoken publicly about their recent split, after Jennifer officially filed for divorce last week.

However, insiders have speculated about what may have caused their split after two years of marriage.

"They are very different people," someone close to the couple told People. "She's super public and is more social, and he's more of an introvert and is happy to hang out at home."

Another insider noted that Ben can experience "mood swings" with "big highs," followed by "big lows," and that "who he said he was and who he turned out to be were two different people."