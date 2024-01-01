Lupita Nyong'o remembers Chadwick Boseman on fourth anniversary of his death

Lupita Nyong'o has paid tribute to Chadwick Boseman on the fourth anniversary of his death.

The film world was devastated on 28 August 2020 when news broke that Chadwick had tragically died at the age of 43 after battling cancer.

On Wednesday, Lupita took to Instagram to share two photographs of Chadwick - one of him looking stylish while posing against a brick wall, and another of them together, laughing on a red carpet.

The star shared a quote attributed to an 'unnkown' author which stated, "Grief never ends. But it changes. It is a passage, not a place to stay. Grief is not a sign of weakness, nor a lack of faith. It's the price of love."

She added a message of her own, typing, "Remembering Chadwick Boseman. Forever."

The posting sparked a flood of comments from followers and other fans of Chadwich who shared emotional tributes of their own.

Chadwick bravely battled colon cancer for four years while keeping his health ordeal a secret from fans and many of his work colleagues.

Following his death, the Marvel star's family revealed he had filmed a number of projects "during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy" as he fought to defeat the disease.

He left behind his heartbroken wife, Taylor Simone Ledward, who he had been in a relationship with since 2015, and their secret marriage was only revealed after his tragic passing.