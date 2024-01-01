Winona Ryder recalls being 'blatantly' harassed in her late 20s

Winona Ryder has opened up about being "blatantly" harassed in her late 20s.

The Beetlejuice Beetlejuice actress found certain Hollywood operators "extremely creepy", she told Esquire in a new interview published on 29 August.

"I had a couple of difficult experiences with a couple of people who were just blatantly sexually harassing me," Winona, 52, told the publication, explaining the encounters took place in her late twenties.

"And then it happened again in my thirties," she added. "It wasn't an assault. But it was incredibly inappropriate. It was wild."

Winona said she could "really understand" the experiences of the victims of Hollywood predators such as convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein and was grateful she had established her career before undergoing harassment herself.

"I was lucky because I was known, so it didn't happen as much as maybe it would if I had been a struggling actor," she explained. "But I remember this feeling in your mind: you're negotiating, you're thinking about what's going to happen if you say something. You're working it out while this person is being extremely creepy."

The Stranger Things star described her strategies for brushing off unwanted attention.

"If someone was being inappropriate or drunkenly hitting on me it was like, 'Ha ha!'. You kind of do that. 'Ha ha!' Inappropriate?" she said. "I dealt with that. But touching me? It felt very invasive."