Naomi Watts mourning death of grandmother

Naomi Watts is in mourning over the death of her beloved grandmother.

The Australian-British actress has revealed that her grandmother Nikki Roberts has died aged 99, three weeks after suffering a "massive stroke".

Naomi, 55, took to Instagram on Friday to pay tribute to her beloved family member.

"My darling Nanna has left this world but her spirit will never leave us," the King Kong actress began. "I'm truly blessed to have had the most wonderful relationship with her. She is such a huge part of who I am: her core values, her work ethic, and her mischievous humor and joy of life."

Naomi went on to share that her mother and aunts are "all in pieces" but know that Nikki lived a "great life", adding that she "loved her life and her family".

"She lived 3 more weeks after a massive stroke because, in full beast mode, she showed us that when she was finally ready to 'peg it- she'd peg it'," the star continued. "She had one more goal to meet. Her 99th birthday!! One more party. One more family gathering."

Naomi added that she will "never forget her wicked laugh, her feisty spirit, her no-nonsense attitude, her no waste policy!!"

As part of her post, the actress shared a series of sweet family snaps featuring her grandmother.

The Ring star also took to her Stories to share more photos of Nikki, writing that she last saw her grandmother in October but spoke to her more recently on Monday.

Several stars took to the comments section to show their support for the actress.

Julianne Moore wrote, "I'm so sorry for your loss. what a beautiful person," while Selma Blair wrote, "I am so sorry for your loss. May her memory be a blessing."