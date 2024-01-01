Romeo Beckham quits football for fashion - report

Romeo Beckham has reportedly left his Premier League football club to focus on a career in fashion.

According to The Sun, the midfielder, who is the son of David and Victoria Beckham, was offered a new contract by Brentford FC in June to stay on with the club's B team.

But it appears Romeo is hoping to follow in his mother Victoria's footsteps as he has signed with top Paris fashion agency Safe Management.

Romeo starred in a Burberry campaign when he was just two years old and is well known for his sense of style. He landed a $1.6 million (£1.2 million) contract as a face of sportswear brand Puma in 2021, and has also modelled for Yves Saint Laurent.

The Sun reports that Romeo has recently signed with the fashion agent and has his sights set on working with some more famous brands.

A promising footballer in his youth, Romeo drifted away from the game after being released by Arsenal in 2015 and turned his attention towards a career in tennis.

He then announced his return to football in 2020 before joining father David's MLS franchise Inter Miami the following year.

Romeo made 26 appearances for the club's reserve side during his time in the US, before joining Brentford B on loan in January 2023.