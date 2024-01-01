Mary-Margaret Humes leads tributes for Dawson's Creek costar

The entertainment world is mourning Dawson's Creek actor Obi Ndefo, who has passed away at the age of 51.

Best known for his role as Bodie Wells in the hit TV series, he starred alongside James Van Der Beek, Joshua Jackson and Katie Holmes.

Ndefo's sister, Nkem, shared the news on Facebook, penning: "Heartbroken at the loss of my younger brother and knowing he's finally at peace."

The cause of death has not been disclosed. The tragedy follows a serious accident in August 2019 when Ndefo was struck by a car, resulting in the amputation of both his legs.

His acting career began in 1995 with a guest appearance on Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, and he subsequently appeared in shows such as The Jamie Foxx Show, 3rd Rock from the Sun, Crossing Jordan, The West Wing, and Stargate SG-1.

Tributes have poured in from Obi's former Dawson's Creek colleagues, including Mary-Margaret Humes, who played Gale Leery, Bodie's on-screen mother. On Instagram, she expressed her sorrow: "These words don't come easy. It's hard for me to conceive that you have left us, my dear friend. You always were and always will be a bright shining light.

"What an example of pure unfiltered love and tenacity you set as you faced life's challenges of recent. I will cherish all of our messages of love and support to each other over the past few years. Rest in peace sweet warrior."