Adrien Brody's The Brutalist takes 'clap honours' in Venice

Brady Corbet's historical drama The Brutalist earned the biggest standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival so far with a whopping 13 minutes of clapping.

The three-and-a-half hour film, which includes a 15-minute intermission, sees Adrien Brody playing a Hungarian Holocaust survivor struggling to revive his career as an architect in the US.

The film traces his life over nearly four decades as he immigrates to the States and begins working for a rich but hot-headed boss, played by Guy Pearce, who wants to build an ambitious community centre.

Brody was a big focus of the applause. The actor wiped away tears and repeatedly tried to direct applause toward his director and co-stars, but it kept falling back on him.

With an ovation nearly as long as the intermission, Corbet was quick to dismiss talk about the film's length at a press conference, saying discussion of a movie's runtime is "quite silly".

Elsewhere on the Venice Film Festival Clapometer, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice starring Michael Keaton raised 3.8 minutes of clapping; Wolfs with Brad Pitt and George Clooney mustered an impressive 4.8 minutes; and Angelina Jolie's performance in the operatic Maria elicited a rousing 8.7 minutes of adulation.