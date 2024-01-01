Justin Baldoni issues moving message to domestic abuse survivors

Justin Baldoni has penned a moving message in support of domestic abuse survivors following a backlash over his latest film.

The 40-year-old directs and stars in the drama It Ends With Us - which some film fans feel has been marketed like a traditional romantic comedy and undermines the fact it is based on a novel about domestic abuse.

Taking to Instagram over the weekend, the filmmaker wrote: "Dear Survivor, You embody resilience and courage, qualities that shine bright even on the darkest days.

"In the tapestry of your life, each thread tells a story of endurance, strength, and hope. Every step forward you take, no matter how small, is a declaration of your unyielding spirit and an inspiration to others.

"You may not always see the impact you have, but your journey encourages and motivates, lighting the path for those of us still searching for the light."

Acknowledging his own lived experience, he continues, "While I can never fully understand your pain and all you have endured, I want you to know that you are never alone in this fight. We are with you. You are not just surviving; you are thriving, and in your thriving, you inspire us all."

His message added, "May your journey forward be filled with moments of profound peace. And may you remember that as you fight for joy...you are liberating us all. Sending you gratitude, strength, and love."

His post was well received by fans - with many expressing their approval at seeing him stand up for abuse survivors.

It Ends With Us, which also stars Blake Lively in a leading role, was released in cinemas last month and was met with mixed reviews - but has gone on to earn over $258 million (£216 million) at the box office.