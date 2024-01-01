Britney Spears teases involvement in new film project

Britney Spears has hinted she is to star in a new movie.

The singer's announcement comes after news that her memoir, The Woman in Me, is to be adapted into a feature biopic.

However, that's not the role Britney is talking about playing.

"The project I might be doing isn't a biopic story," she wrote on Instagram. "It's a fictional musical where I play an extremely intelligent character !!!" She added, "It's flattering to be in such good company like Jon Chu!!"

Jon, who is a director, is leading the development of the biopic, along with producer Marc Platt.

Britney, 42, had previously mentioned on X that she was working with Marc, writing, "Excited to share with my fans that I've been working on a secret project with #MarcPlatt. He's always made my favourite movies ... stay tuned."

Britney's best-selling book chronicles her rise to fame as a teen, her relationship with Justin Timberlake, including her pregnancy and subsequent abortion, and the 13 years she spent living under a strict conservancy.

There have been rumours that Emma Roberts, 33, was in the running to play the Baby One More Time singer, after Britney's former assistant Felicia Culotta, called Emma out as the perfect actress to play the beleaguered star.

Emma responded to the rumours, saying, "I was like, I love her assistant. I mean, it's my true dream to play Britney Spears. It's a rumour, but I hope maybe it'll come true. I mean, I remember I locked myself in my room and listened to (2003's) In the Zone and said, 'I cannot leave this room until I memorise every word.'"