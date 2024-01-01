Elle Macpherson spoke to Olivia Newton-John about breast cancer diagnosis

Elle Macpherson reached out to Olivia Newton-John after she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

The 60-year-old Australian model revealed in her new memoir, Elle, that she was diagnosed with breast cancer seven years ago after undergoing a lumpectomy.

In an interview with The Australian Women's Weekly, Elle explained that after meeting with a long list of specialists, she opted for holistic treatment rather than traditional medical methods.

She also shared that she had discussed her diagnosis with fellow Australian Olivia, who died in August 2022 aged 73 after a long battle with breast cancer.

"We spoke a few times when I was diagnosed and also through?both of our healing journeys," the model said. "We did things differently, but we did share experiences with each other and how we feel and how we approach things."

The Grease actress was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992 and underwent several operations in the ensuing years, including a partial mastectomy, chemotherapy and breast reconstruction. The breast cancer research advocate was diagnosed with the disease two more times, in 2013 and 2017.

Elsewhere in the interview, Elle explained why she decided to open up about her health battle in her memoir.

"It's not about giving advice to others," she said. "I'm simply sharing what I discovered through my own real experiences. I want to help and encourage others to follow their heart and give things a go... follow their heart in whatever they're choosing to do, not just when in crisis but for decisions, big or small."

As for her current health, the catwalk star revealed that she is in "clinical remission", adding, "I would say I'm in utter wellness."