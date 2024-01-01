Justin Theroux still feels 'protective' of ex-wife Jennifer Aniston

Justin Theroux has told how he still feels "protective" of his ex-wife, Jennifer Aniston.

The Beetlejuice Beetlejuice actor, who has just got engaged to Nicole Brydon Bloom, has spoken fondly of his ex.

He admitted he was proud of her speaking out against Republican Vice Presidential nominee, JD Vance, over his controversial comments about "childless cat ladies."

"She is still very dear to me so, of course, yeah, I feel protective," Justin said. "But she batted back criticism, as well she should."

Jennifer, who doesn't have children, took to Instagram in July to rail against Vance's comments.

"I truly cannot believe this is coming from a potential VP. All I can say is ... Mr Vance, I pray that your daughter is fortunate enough to bear children of her own one day," she wrote.

Jennifer, 55, and Justin, 53, were married between 2015 and 2017. When they announced their split, they told how they were looking "forward to continuing our cherished friendship." At the time, sources speculated that they split because Justin wanted to live in New York and Jennifer wanted to live in Los Angeles.

Justin recently got engaged to actress Nicole Brydon Bloom, 30. He's since admitted he was nervous before popping the question. "Of course, I was nervous proposing," he told The Times. "It is a question after all, so the answer isn't guaranteed. But it was wonderful."