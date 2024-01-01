Ryan Reynolds pays tribute to TV producer Eric Gilliland

Ryan Reynolds has led tributes to late TV producer Eric Gilliland.

On Sunday, Gilliland's sister Lisa confirmed the producer-writer had died following a battle with colon cancer. He was 62.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Reynolds honoured his friend of 27 years with an emotional message.

"He was kind. And gentle. And funny as hell. And incapable of holding a conversation that was cruel or tore someone down. It's a tragedy he's gone and a tragedy more people won't have the chance to know him," he wrote.

Reynolds went on to recall how Gilliland had inspired his life and career in many ways.

"I traveled all over the world with Eric. He introduced me to Vaudeville and Jack Benny and welcomed me into his friend circle of impossibly talented writers and performers. He was my university. He helped me grow and find my voice," the Deadpool star continued. "And he did all of it while finding himself. Eric never stopped becoming Eric. He eventually moved to NYC and found a new gear. He walked everywhere. He had Swedish Glug parties. He appreciated old, forgotten things. He loved soup. Jesus Christ, the man loved soup. Go to his twitter account for proof."

Gilliland was perhaps best known for his work on the sitcom Roseanne. He also served as a writer or consulting producer on programmes including That '70s Show, My Boys, and Mr. Sunshine.

Elsewhere, Modern Family creator Steve Levitan - who went to school with Gilliland - remembered how they used to talk about their favourite TV shows together.

"Eric and I bonded back in 8th grade, over our mutual love for The Dick Van Dyke Show. And Monty Python, Jack Benny, The Carol Burnett Show, SNL, and bad puns. (Yes, people, we started a pun club). Eric was just plain smart and funny," he stated, adding that Gilliland would have taken "a perverse pleasure in knowing that, of all people, he was outlived by Dick van Dyke".

In addition, actress Martha Plimpton posted a montage of memories of her and Gilliland via Instagram.

"I don't have the ability to find the older pictures right now. I don't know entirely what to do with myself. Today is harder. The world is a less happy and laughter filled place without my friend, @ergill2, Eric Gilliland," she shared.