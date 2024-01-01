Anna Delvey declares DWTS win would mean 'nothing' to her

Fake heiress Anna Delvey has declared that winning Dancing With The Stars would mean "nothing" to her.

The 33-year-old convicted con artist, whose real name is Anna Sorokin, will star in the new series of the talent show.

When asked what prompted her to join the reality show, Anna told the Hollywood Reporter, "I kind of got talked into doing this. I got the permission from ICE (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement) and then it was kind of too late to back out."

When pressed to say what a win on the show would mean to her, she replied, "Nothing, really. I don't know," before adding she just wants to "have some fun and maybe get in a little workout."

Anna will wear an ankle monitor while competing after it was confirmed she could "travel within 70 miles of her home base and anywhere in the five boroughs of New York City under previous house arrest conditions."

She dismissed suggestions the monitor could hamper her performance, saying, "In what way would it affect my performance? It's actually pretty light."

In 2019, Anna, who pretended to be the daughter of a German businessman, was found guilty of grand larceny and theft in connection to defrauding institutions out of at least $250,000. (£190,000) She used the money to support her lavish lifestyle.

She was released in 2021 for good behaviour, but has been under house arrest while fighting her deportation case. Her story was turned into Netflix hit, Inventing Anna.