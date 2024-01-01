Ben Platt and Noah Galvin wed: 'Overwhelmed with love'

Ben Platt and Noah Galvin have married after four years of dating.

The Dear Evan Hansen stars shared a three-day ceremony in New York, beginning with a traditional Jewish Shabbat dinner and concluding with a Sunday ceremony.

"Since some of Ben's family are observant Jews, we couldn't get married until Sunday when Shabbat was over," Noah, 30, told Vogue magazine.

"Our greatest hope was to give everyone a joyful, low-stress weekend full of warmth and a window into our relationship and the life that we are building."

Ben, also 30, and Noah previously each played the lead role in the Broadway musical of Dear Evan Hansen in 2016 and 2017 respectively. They started dating in 2020, and became engaged in 2022.

"We were overwhelmed with love, sweaty, and sobbing most of the time," Ben admitted of the wedding and reception. "We took our coats off halfway through - we were emotionally overheated."

The couple explained they preferred not to wear matching wedding attire for their big day.

"Upon doing our initial gay wedding research, we discovered that it is, upsettingly, common practice to match on your wedding day," Ben said. "We also did not want to look like cater waiters, so we opted for coordination as opposed to straight-up matching."