Lady Gaga explains she is 'pain-free' after fibromyalgia battle

Lady Gaga has explained she is now "pain free" after struggling for years with the condition fibromyalgia.

The 38-year-old singer and actress will soon be seen starring in the supervillain film Joker: Folie à Deux, co-starring Joaquin Phoenix.

And while promoting the film, she has been open about her recovery from the pain in her body caused by the debilitating condition.

In a new interview with Vogue, she reflected on her 2022 Chromatica tour and revealed, "I did it pain-free. I've, like, changed."

She explained this marked the first time she had performed without experiencing chronic pain. She also mentioned that she has not "smoked pot" in years, a drug she had previously used to help manage her condition.

While Gaga didn't fully explain the reasons behind her dramatic improvement, she noted that the Chromatica tour was the first live concert tour she completed while dating her fiancé, US entrepreneur Michael Polansky, 46.

She said, "Michael and I did that tour together," before adding that she is, "really excited (to)... organise our lives and our marriage around our creative output as a couple."

Fibromyalgia affects millions in the UK and has no known cure, making Gaga's recovery particularly inspiring to those who suffer from the condition.

Medical advice on combatting the condition currently includes exercise, talking therapies and medications that are usually used to treat anxiety and depression.