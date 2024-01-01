Winona Ryder credits 'weirdo' image for protecting her from Hollywood predators

Winona Ryder has said being considered a "weirdo" in Hollywood ultimately protected her from "really inappropriate behaviour".

The star is reprising her iconic role of Lydia Deetz in the upcoming dark fantasy comedy Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, which is released this week 35 years after the original.

Now 52, the actress reflected on her early years when she was labelled as unconventional and claims this offered a form of protection in the industry - which has more recently been fighting for change in light of the Me Too movement.

She told AnOther magazine, "I always felt lucky that I was considered kind of a weirdo for enough time... I was still around really inappropriate behaviour. But I felt like my identity protected me in a way."

Noting her younger Beetlejuice and Stranger Things co-stars, she said, "With everything that's happened in the past six years, it takes remembering something and thinking about it happening to someone of the same age you were, like Jenna (Ortega) or Sadie (Sink), and it's like, 'Five-alarm fire, not OK!'"

Winona also revealed that her parents' cautious approach towards Hollywood helped shield her from potential harm.

She explained they were reluctant to let her relocate to Hollywood, associating it with "Judy Garland's tragedy," a decision she now sees as a gift.

She remarked, "That turned out to be such a gift, because I knew a lot of kids who did bear that. They relocated and were supporting their whole family, and it didn't turn out so great. I knew a lot of kids who got burnout."