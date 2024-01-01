Nicole Kidman's daughters 'wreak havoc' in her wardrobe

Nicole Kidman has told how her daughters "wreak havoc" in her wardrobe.

The actress, 57, has revealed how Sunday Rose, 16, and Faith Margaret, 13, love to raid her impressive wardrobe.

"They go into my closet and it looks like a bomb's hit it," Nicole told Entertainment Tonight. "They go crazy in there. And then they just take a T-shirt! But they wreak havoc."

She added that clothes sharing is easy with her girls because they're both "very tall."

Nicole, who is starring in the new Netflix show, The Perfect Couple, has previously revealed that Sunday loves fashion and had been wanting to attend a fashion show with her for years - something she finally allowed in June, when they attended the Balenciaga show at Paris Fashion Week together.

"She's about to turn 16," Nicole told Vogue in August. "That's what I told her, when she was 16 she was allowed to come to a show. She's wanted to go for a long time. That was her foray into it, and that was it," she continued. "I'm like, 'No, no more.' It's a push-pull. I don't want to hold her back because I don't want to be coddling her."

Nicole shares Sunday and Faith with husband Keith Urban. She's also mum to two children, with ex-husband, Tom Cruise. The couple adopted Bella, now 31, and Connor, now 29, when they were married.