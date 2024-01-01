Selena Gomez achieves billionaire status aged 32

Selena Gomez has been awarded billionaire status after earning a fortune through her make-up brand.

The 32-year-old star of the Disney+ show Only Murders in the Building can credit her landmark thanks to the success of her make-up brand, Rare Beauty.

The actress and musician launched Rare Beauty in February 2020, naming it after her 2020 album Rare.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, the star has crossed into an elite super-rich club as her net worth has now soared to $1.3 billion (£1 billion).

Stacy Jones, founder of the LA branding agency Hollywood Branded, told Bloomberg, "Selena is not just a pop star. She's a multifaceted businesswoman with diverse income streams contributing to her impressive net worth."

Upon launching Rare Beauty, Gomez shared her personal philosophy behind the brand, emphasising self-acceptance and individuality.

"Being rare is about being comfortable with yourself. I've stopped trying to be perfect. I just want to be me," she explained in a promotional video at the time.

She went on to share her vision for the brand, explaining, "I think Rare Beauty can be more than a beauty brand. I want us all to stop comparing ourselves to each other and just start embracing our own uniqueness."

She added, "Rare Beauty isn't about how other people see you, it's about how you see yourself."