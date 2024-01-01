Jennifer Lopez and Matt Damon spotted in 'deep conversation' at film premiere

Jennifer Lopez and Matt Damon were reportedly spotted having a "deep conversation" following the premiere of Unstoppable over the weekend.

The actress-singer wowed on the red carpet in a silver Tamara Ralph dress with revealing side splits and black bow detailing at the debut of her new film at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on Friday night.

After posing for group snaps at the premiere, Jennifer and Matt were photographed having an intimate discussion at the afterparty for around 20 minutes. The moment seemingly shows the two are on good terms despite the entertainer recently filing for divorce from the Jason Bourne actor's long-time friend and producing partner, Ben Affleck.

"Jen and Matt began talking and had a long, deep conversation," a source told People, noting that the pals laughed and joked for a time, while also clasping hands for several minutes.

In addition, an insider revealed that Jennifer sat at a table with Matt, his wife Luciana Damon, and Unstoppable co-star Don Cheadle.

Ben, 52, didn't attend the event.

Directed by William Goldenberg, Unstoppable is a sports drama based on the 2012 book of the same name by Anthony Robles. It was produced by Ben and Matt under their Artists Equity banner, with Jennifer and Bobby Cannavale starring. It is set to open in theatres in December.

The TIFF premiere marked J.Lo's first public appearance since she filed to end her union to the Argo actor on 20 August, two years after their second wedding ceremony in Georgia in August 2022.

The pair rekindled their relationship in April 2021, nearly two decades after they first dated.

Jennifer, 55, shares twins Max and Emme with her third husband Marc Anthony, while Ben is dad to Violet, Fin, and Samuel from his marriage to Jennifer Garner.