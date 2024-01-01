Catherine, Princess of Wales completes cancer treatment

Catherine, Princess of Wales has announced that she has completed her cancer treatment.

The British royal has confirmed that she has completed her cancer treatment, almost six months after revealing on 22 March that she had been diagnosed with cancer and was undergoing preventative chemotherapy.

In a touching video message released on Monday, Catherine opened up about her "complex" cancer journey.

"As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment," she began. "The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown."

The video also featured the Princess of Wales' husband Prince William and their three children, Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six.

Catherine, 42, continued, "The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you. With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything."

The royal went on to say that her battle with cancer has given her a new perspective on life.

"This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved," she said.

Catherine shared that she is focusing on staying "cancer free", adding that she will "continue to take each day as it comes".

"I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can," she continued. "Despite all that has gone before, I enter this new phase of recovery with a renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life."

Catherine concluded the video by saying that she and William are "grateful" for the support they have received over the past six months.