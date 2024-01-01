James Earl Jones dead at 93

James Earl Jones, the actor who voiced the iconic Star Wars character Darth Vader, has died.

In a statement obtained by multiple news outlets, Jones' rep, Barry McPherson, confirmed the news of his death.

"He passed this morning surrounded by his loved ones," McPherson said. "He was a great man."

Jones had a long and successful career as an actor and voice actor, including the role of Darth Vader since the first Star Wars film in 1977. He didn't receive credit for the role until the third film - his own choice as he reportedly considered his part to be minor. (Actor Dave Prowse portrayed the character under the mask.)

In addition to Star Wars, James voiced many other notable roles throughout his long career, including Mufasa in Disney's The Lion King, Kibosh in Casper: A Spirited Beginning and Martin Luther King Sr in Our Friend Martin.

Jones won a swag of awards and accolades for his impact in Hollywood, including multiple Emmys and Tonys as well as a Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild, and Grammy award. He also received the Honorary Academy Award in 2011.

He was married twice, first to Julienne Marie from 1968 until 1972, and then to Cecilia Hart from 1982 until her death in 2016. They shared a son, Flynn, who survives them both.

James Earl Jones was 93.