Kate Winslet champions wrinkles as she opens up about ageing

Kate Winslet has championed wrinkles and ageing naturally while continuing to work in youth-obsessed Hollywood.

The 48-year-old actress has been appearing on screens since her teenage years but is shunning the youth obsession that some of her A-List contemporaries obsess over.

Opening up about her natural approach, Kate told the UK edition of Harper's Bazaar, "Women get more beautiful as they get older, for sure.

"Our faces become more of who we are, they sit better on our bone structure, they have more life, more history. Things I find incredibly beautiful are wrinkles around the eyes, the backs of hands."

The Titanic star went on to insist that taking care of yourself - both on the inside as well as the outside - is the key to keeping fresh and healthy.

She declared, "I also have learned it's important to take care of yourself from the inside - not just how you eat and look after yourself from a nutritional standpoint, but how you look after yourself from a mental wellness standpoint; how you feel about yourself emotionally, physically, your place within the world, how you walk through the world, how you live with integrity and sincerity."

She added, "I think these things matter and these things come out in how we look, and of course in how we feel. Beauty is more of a feeling, rather than what we look at."