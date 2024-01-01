Harvey Weinstein undergoes emergency heart op

Harvey Weinstein has undergone emergency heart surgery after experiencing chest pains.

The former Hollywood producer was rushed from Rikers Island Prison to a Manhattan hospital late on Sunday, according to his lawyer.

Weinstein, who is in jail awaiting a second trial on sex crimes charges, was transferred to Bellevue Hospital after calling his attorneys over the weekend reporting he was unwell.

Weinstein's private jail consultant then worked with officials to get Weinstein transferred to hospital.

His publicist Juda Engelmayer said, "We can confirm that Mr Weinstein had a procedure and surgery on his heart today."

The emergency surgery, first reported by ABC News, comes as the disgraced ex-Miramax boss had been set to appear for a pre-trial hearing in Manhattan Supreme Court on Thursday.

The Court of Appeals found that the judge in the 2020 trial unfairly allowed testimony from women whose claims against Weinstein weren't part of the case.

Weinstein has been back and forth from hospital and prison several times since his sex crimes conviction and 23-year sentence were overturned in April.

In July, he was hospitalised for treatment for a variety of health problems including COVID-19 and pneumonia in both lungs.

Last week, prosecutors disclosed that they've begun taking steps to potentially charge Weinstein with up to three additional sex assaults.