Zoe Saldana wants to direct James Bond movie

Zoe Saldana would like to direct a 'James Bond' movie.

The 46-year-old star is keen to move her talents behind the camera, and the 'Emilia Perez' actress would "love to start" that phase of her career with an "action-heist" blockbuster.

Speaking at Toronto International Film Festival, she told TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey: "I’ve never seen a woman direct 'James Bond'. I like ‘The Equalizer.’ I watch crime shows, and, so, maybe in the future.

"I’ve always been drawn to heist themes. ‘Heat’ is a film that I need to watch at least once a year and analyse it, and the way that Michael Mann just pairs it all together, the way that everybody performed it.

"So, I would love to start with an action-heist sort of thing.”

Saldana is keen to make sure she doesn't get "boxed in" as an artist, pointing to the way Ang Lee's breakthrough film was 1995's 'Sense and Sensbility', which actually marked his first entirely English-language movie.

She added: "But I never, never box myself in. I can do anything. Just like Ang Lee did ‘Sense and Sensibility,’ correct? I can also do a Jane Austen one day. You never know.”

Regarding her work in front of the camera, the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' actress discussed her roles in James Cameron's 'Avatar' movies, which has used technology in a way that "gives way for the performer to take pride and priority over his or her entire performance".

She explained: "We’re not lending our voices. We’re not doing any of that. In 2009, Jim, as usual, was ahead of his time.

"He’s a scientist at heart, so he’s creating things that people need time to understand. He helped me realise that I should be okay with that.

"And at the end of the day, it doesn’t matter if people will get it. ‘Avatar’ will live forever, and it will inspire people for generations to come. So that’s his legacy, and I’m a part of that.”