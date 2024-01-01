Simon Baker fronts court for drink driving sentence

Simon Baker has fronted court to be sentenced, after pleading guilty to a drink-driving charge.

The Australian Hollywood star arrived at Mullumbimby local court to a barrage of cameras, after being caught drink-driving in his Tesla near the hippie hangout of Byron Bay.

The Mentalist star, listed in court documents as living at Nashua, a short drive southwest of Byron Bay, was caught by police behind the wheel between 2:10am and 2:38am on 20 July.

Police "stopped a grey Tesla" being driven in an "erratic manner", a police statement read. Baker was the only one in the electric vehicle, and he underwent a random breath test "which returned a positive result".

However, NSW Police pointed out there was "an extensive system outage across the country" and Baker "was subjected to a sobriety test that was conducted at the scene".

The Devil Wears Prada star was excused from facing the local court in person when the case was heard on 4 September. A guilty plea was entered by the Tasmanian-born celebrity to driving a vehicle under the influence of alcohol (first offence).

While his lawyer attended court on his behalf, the Primetime Emmy Award-winner was photographed surfing in Sydney.