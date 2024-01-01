Halle Berry disappointed to still be only Black winner of Best Actress Oscar

Halle Berry is "eternally miffed" that she remains the only Black woman to win the Academy Award for Best Actress.

The Hollywood star won the Oscar at the 2002 Academy Awards for her performance as struggling widow Leticia Musgrove in the film Monster's Ball, with Halle becoming the first African-American woman to win the prestigious prize.

However, in an interview for Marie Claire magazine, the 58-year-old expressed her disappointment that no other Black actress has taken home the same accolade since.

"I'm still eternally miffed that no Black woman has come behind me for that best actress Oscar, I'm continually saddened by that year after year," she fired. "And it's certainly not because there has been nobody deserving."

Halle offered up Andra Day's performance in The United States vs. Billie Holiday and Viola Davis's lead role in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom as examples.

And though the actress believes officials at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) could do more to promote diversity, she did acknowledge her own part in inspiring Black women to pursue careers in the arts.

"Would I rather have awards or a kicka*s, robust, soaring career as a Black woman? I'd take the kicka*s, soaring career over an award any day," the mother-of-two continued.

Elsewhere in the interview, Halle admitted she cares very little about what people think of her as she gets older.

"I'm now usually one of the oldest people in every room I walk in and that's a good feeling," she smiled. "I don't have to be the dancing bear. I don't have to worry about appeasing everybody in the room, or care about everybody else's egos, or their insecurities, or give them what they're wanting from me if it's not what I'm wanting to give them. My daughter says, 'Don't ask mom, because she's got no f**ks to give. Don't ask her unless you want the answer for real.'"

Halle is currently promoting the Netflix spy comedy The Union and the survival horror film Never Let Go.