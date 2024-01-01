Aubrey Plaza and Stevie Nicks follow Taylor Swift in endorsing Kamala Harris

Aubrey Plaza and Stevie Nicks have followed Taylor Swift's lead to endorse Kamala Harris for president.

In less than two months time, Americans will go to the polls to decide if current Vice President Harris, 59, or former President Donald Trump, 78, should be their next leader.

On Tuesday, after Harris and Trump had their first election debate, Swift stepped forth to announce her intention to tick the Democrats box on November 5, writing online, "I'm voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them."

Plaza, 40, subsequently shared a photograph of herself hugging a cat and added a caption simply stating, "HARRIS WALZ" alongside an American flag.

Music legend Stevie, 76, then revealed she also plans to support Harris and her running mate Tim Walz at the ballot box.

Sharing a social media photo of herself with her dog, she wrote, "As my friend @taylorswift so eloquently stated, now is the time to research and choose the candidate that speaks to you and your beliefs.

"Only 54 days left until the election. Make sure you are registered to vote! Your vote in this election may be one of the most important things you ever do."

In a reference to Trump's running mate, JD Vance - who quipped the Democrats are led by "a bunch of childless cat ladies" - the Fleetwood Mac icon added, 'Love, Stevie Nicks, Childless Dog Lady."