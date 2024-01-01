Orlando Bloom gushes with love for Katy Perry at VMAs

Orlando Bloom paid a sweet tribute to longtime partner Katy Perry as he introduced her performance at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) in New York on Wednesday.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star shared to a cheering crowd, "You fell in love with her as Katy Perry. I fell in love with her as Katheryn Hudson.

"You know her as a global superstar, who brings love, light and her unique sense of humour to every song she writes and every music video she creates. I know her as a mother, as a partner, who brings the same love and joy to our family."

"She loves with her whole heart and it's kind of irresistible," he concluded. "Congratulations on this honour baby, I'm so proud of you."

Perry was honoured with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award during the awards show. She performed a medley of her greatest hits, including I Kissed a Girl, California Gurls and Firework.

Bloom then presented his wife with the trophy.

"Thank you, MTV for believing in my weirdness from day one," Perry said, before quipping, "Thank you to Orlando for keeping me grounded... and doing the dishes."

Perry becomes only the 10th artist to win both Video of the Year and the Vanguard Award, joining the ranks of Madonna, Peter Gabriel, REM, Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, Beyoncé, Rihanna, Pink and Missy Elliott.