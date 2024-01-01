Chad McQueen dies aged 63

The Karate Kid actor Chad McQueen has died, aged 63.

Chad, who was the son of Steve McQueen, died of organ failure on Wednesday. His attorney Arthur Barens confirmed the news to TMZ, saying he was "a one-of-a-kind guy and will be missed."

Chad died at his Palm Desert ranch. His wife Jeanie and his children Chase and Madison were with him when he died.

They released a statement saying, "It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our father, Chad McQueen. His remarkable journey as a loving father to us, along with his unwavering commitment to our mother, truly exemplified a life filled with love and dedication. His passion for racing not only highlighted his exceptional talent but also served as a way to honour his father's legacy, a testament to the values instilled in him. He passed his passion, knowledge and dedication down to us, and we will continue not only his legacy but our grandfather's as well."

The actor suffered a racing injury several years ago, which led to medical complications, and ultimately progressive organ failure.

Chad was best known for his role as Dutch in The Karate Kid and The Karate Kid Part II. After leaving acting, he became a professional race car driver, competing in different types of racing such as Motocross to the Baja 1000.

When Netflix made Cobra Kai, the series that picked up from the original Karate Kid movies, they reportedly asked Chad if he'd like to be involved in the show. He turned it down, saying he was committed to his company, McQueen Racing.