King Charles III receives 'very healing' hug from NZ rugby team

King Charles III has received a "very healing" hug from the NZ women's rugby team.

The Black Ferns encircled the monarch for a group embrace during their meet-up with him in London.

"Yeah, we all wanted a hug," the team's winger Ayesha Leti-I'iga told Charles, 75, in a video posted by both the Ferns and the Royal Family's Instagram accounts.

"But only if it's OK with you."

"A hug?" Charles asked, before pausing briefly to consider the request and responding, "Why not!"

Immediately, the teammates leapt forward to surround the grinning Charles in a tight group hug.

"I much appreciated this chance to meet you and have such a warm hug from most of you," Charles later said, adding the embrace from the women was "very healing."

He also expressed his regrets that he'll be unable to visit New Zealand during his planned trip to Australia and Samoa next month.

"I'm extremely sorry I can't come to New Zealand in late October because of doctor's orders," he said. "I hope there'll be another excuse (to visit) before not too long."

Fans of both parties were quick to express their excitement over the unexpected break in royal protocol.

"Good on the King and our wonderful Black Ferns for being so bloody real!" one commenter wrote. "I have never seen his face like that. Just brilliant!"

"Omg. This made me teary!" commented another. "Black Ferns smashing down hundreds of years of tradition and breaking barriers with one hug."