Nicole Kidman thanks fans for 'love and kindness' following mother's death

Nicole Kidman has thanked fans for the "outpouring of love" following her mother's death.

Last weekend, the Australian actress announced that her mother Janelle Kidman had passed away at the age of 84.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Nicole posted a slideshow of family photos featuring herself, her sister Antonia Kidman, and their beloved mum.

"My sister and I along with our family want to thank you for the outpouring of love and kindness we have felt this week," she wrote in the caption. "Every message we have received from those who loved and admired our Mother has meant more to us than we will ever be able to express. Thank you from our whole family for respecting our privacy as we take care of each other."

In response to the emotional message, a number of Nicole's celebrity friends offered their condolences.

"Sending so much love to you both. So sorry for your loss. Your wonderfully spirited mum will be missed by so many. Hopefully she is now peacefully reunited with your papa xxx love you," commented Naomi Watts, while Michelle Pfeiffer posted, "I am so sorry for your loss Nicole. Sending blessings to you and your family."

And Lenny Kravitz added: "My deepest condolences to you and the family. I am blessed to have been in her presence. Rest in power."

Nicole learned of her mother's death shortly after she arrived in Italy to attend the premiere of her film Babygirl at the Venice Film Festival on 30 August.

Receiving the Volpi Cup for Best Actress on the Oscar-winner's behalf, director Halina Reijn read out a statement to the audience.

"I'm in shock and I have to go to my family, but this award is for her. She shaped me, she guided me and she made me. I am beyond grateful that I get to say her name to all of you through Halina. The collision of life and art is heartbreaking, and my heart is broken," she stated.

Nicole's father Antony Kidman died from a heart attack at the age of 75 in 2014.