Ewan McGregor honoured with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Ewan McGregor received the 2,789th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame during a ceremony in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Officials from the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce presented the Scottish actor with the star in recognition of his work on projects such as Trainspotting, the Star Wars prequel trilogy, Moulin Rouge!, and Black Hawk Down.

Addressing the crowd, Ewan noted he was "very touched" by the honour and "so moved" that his star is placed near late Star Wars icon Carrie Fisher's on the pavement.

"Ever since I was a little boy, I wanted to be an actor. I feel like that's what I was meant to do. And I'm so blessed to be able to do it - I'm so blessed to be able to live a creative life," he stated. "Every day, I get to work, I turn up and I get to create stories with all these amazingly creative people... We all come together and we all exercise our creativity as a group to make something that's capable of changing the world. We make something that makes people feel and makes people think and, therefore, can make people change. And I think that's the most amazing privilege to do that and I love it very much."

Ewan also thanked his wife Mary Elizabeth Winstead and family for their support.

The 53-year-old shares daughters Clara, 28, Esther, 22, Jamyan, 22, and Anouk, 13, with ex-wife Eve Mavrakis and three-year-old son Laurie with Mary Elizabeth.

Elsewhere, Hayden Christensen described his Star Wars co-star as "one of our great actors" and "the coolest person on the planet".

"I've always had a tremendous amount of respect for Ewan's work," he praised. "Right from the early days of his career, I remember watching Trainspotting for the first time and just being completely blown away by your work."

"He just leaps off the screen," the actor added. "Since then, his career has been storied, his body of work prolific, a part of so many great films playing so many great characters. And it's why he continues to be regarded as one of our most admired and respected actors."

Ewan is currently in the post-production phase of sci-fi movie Flowervale Street, in which he appears opposite Anne Hathaway. The film is set to be released in May 2025.