Dave Bautista urges fans not to worry about his shock weight loss

Dave Bautista has reassured his fans he is losing weight because he wants to and not because of health issues.

The 55-year-old Marvel action star has drawn attention in recent weeks after appearing visibly slimmer at film events.

But he has insisted he has been shedding weight after growing to an 'uncomfortable' size while filming the 2023 movie Knock at the Cabin - but adds that he is still uncommonly large.

Opening up to Chris Van Vliet on TikTok, the action hero said, "I started trimming down for a particular reason. One, I started trimming down because I just got fat. I got really big for a role and it was uncomfortably big."

He continued, "I was like around 315 pounds and I put the weight on really fast... I was probably a little too big, but at the time, I was just thinking, I gotta get big... and it took me forever to shed it off."

He has been losing weight by restricting his calories to 2,500 per day and increasing his ju-jitsu training.

He said, "I noticed the more I trimmed down, the better I felt. And I also noticed the more I trimmed down, the better I looked on camera, the better I look next to other actors.

"People say, 'God, you're skinny'. I've even seen online, some people worried about my health... (But) I'm 6'4?, 240 pounds... I'm still just a large human being next to your typical actor. It looks like a gorilla and it's distracting."

After retiring from WWE wrestling in 2019, Bautista explained he hoped to lose weight to avoid being 'type cast' due to his physical size and began his slimming project.