Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck brunch together amid divorce

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have briefly reunited amid their divorce battle.

The estranged couple were spotted having brunch together with their children at the Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles.

Page Six reported that the celebrity duo were holding hands, while the children - Affleck's kids Finn, 15, and Samuel, 12, and Lopez's twins Emme and Max, 16, sat at a separate table.

Later, the exes were photographed having an intense conversation in a car parked outside the building.

The family outing also featured an appearance by Jennifer Garner, who was seen leaving the hotel with her kids after brunch.

Lopez officially filed for divorce from Argo star Affleck on what would have been the second anniversary of their Georgia wedding.

In the filing, she listed irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split, citing 26 April as their official date of separation.

In August, Lopez formally asked a judge to change her legal name from Jennifer Lynn Affleck to Jennifer Lynn Lopez, after taking the actor's last name when they married.

The pair reportedly didn't sign a prenup before they married, which could potentially lead to a battle over assets, including their $68 million (£52 million) Beverly Hills mansion that they have put up for sale.