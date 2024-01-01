Rebel Wilson's Cats inspiration

Rebel Wilson decided to direct after working on 'Cats'.

The 44-year-old actress played Jennyanydots in Tom Hooper's 2019 adaptation of Sir Andew Lloyd Webber's stage musical and she revealed she was encouraged to get behind the camera after disagreeing with the director on some aspects of filming.

She told The Hollywood Reporter: "I went up to the director and said, ‘I’m just not sure you’re doing it right,’ and a female producer who’d witnessed the exchange came over to me and said I think you should direct a movie one day."

Now Rebel only wants to direct musicals after making her directorial debut with Australian comedy ‘The Deb,' and she has plans to follow it up with another musical movie.

She said: "When I was a teenager, it was a pretty dark time, and I got to see a musical at 14 years of age, because my dog auditioned for it.

"I saw these people dancing and singing on stage, they were so joyful, and that really helped me through my teenage years.

"That’s why, if I’m directing more movies, it’ll only be musicals and bringing joy and positivity to people."

'The Deb' has been adapted from the original stage musical of the same name and produced in partnership with Rebel Wilson’s Camp Sugar Productions and Australian producer Bunya Productions.

It follows high school outcast Taylah Simpkins (Natalie Abbott), who believes the upcoming Debutante Ball is her one and only chance for a makeover.