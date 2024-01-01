James McAvoy left shocked by Speak No Evil audience reaction

James McAvoy was shocked by the explosive reaction some fans had to his latest film.

The 45-year-old Scottish actor plays a character named Paddy in psychological horror film, Speak No Evil.

And while he was thrilled to watch an audience react to scenes in the way he hoped they would when he filmed it, he said one premiere provoked an unexpected response that left him speechless.

Opening up to Sky News, he said, "I might never watch another film with the audience again because it was wicked.

"Every time I wanted them to laugh they laughed, every time I wanted them to get shocked and scared they were scared and then they surprised me with other stuff that happened."

Discussing the surprising moment, he said, "People were throwing stuff at the screen at one point when my character was being particularly toxic, which was amazing, it was brilliant."

Far from being a simple horror film with jump scares, McAvoy explained the film - which was released last week - explores the very real horrors found in the world outside the cinema.

He said, "One of the things that this film is about is compliance and how compliant we become as a society and that is potentially a big problem.

"We accept terrible behaviour not just from individuals like Paddy but also from society and governments and institutions that run our lives."