Ebon Moss-Bachrach shaved beard to play The Thing

Ebon Moss-Bachrach had to shave off his famous beard to play The Thing in 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps'.

'The Bear' actor is stepping into the superhero world to star in the new Marvel movie alongside Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby and he's revealed his facial fuzz had to go because it was getting in the way of the motion capture process.

Showing off his new clean-shaven look at the 2024 Emmy Awards on Sunday night (15.09.24), Ebon, 47, told Variety: "I’m doing a lot of motion capture on [‘The Fantastic Four’]. So for maximum-data facial capture, I have to be clean-shaven."

Ebon has been busy shooting the film for around six weeks but he has yet to see himself transformed into the rocky-skinned character.

He added: "They got so many amazing animators working on it, literally hundreds of people working on it. We’ve been shooting for about six weeks, and I haven’t been able to see anything yet, I don’t know exactly what the lead time is. I’m very excited to see something."

The film has been shooting in the UK and Ebon had to fly back to the US to attend the Emmys in Los Angeles - and he revealed his castmates gave him a card and a bunch of flowers as a good luck token.

He added: "It’s really kind. [There was a] sweet card, [and I] teared up a little bit."

It ended up being a huge night for Ebon at the glitzy ceremony in LA as he won the award for Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his role as restaurant manager Richie Jerimovich in 'The Bear' - marking the second year in a row he's taken home an Emmy for the role.

During his speech, Ebon said: "I’m so grateful for this show and to work with these beautiful people; Chris [Storer, creator], thank you so much, I love you so much.

"Thank you to my parents for taking such nice care of my cat and thanks to Miri and Sasha, my sweet daughters."

Ebon's 'The Bear' co-star Jeremy Allen White also left with a trophy after winning Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for his role as chef and restaurant owner Carmy Berzatto.