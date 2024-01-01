Jason Momoa accused of 'mistreating' crew on A Minecraft Movie

Jason Momoa has been accused of "mistreating" crew on the set of A Minecraft Movie.

The 45-year-old plays Garrett 'The Garbage Man' Garrison in the upcoming adventure comedy film - which also features YouTube star Valkyrae among the cast.

The 32-year-old content creator, whose real name is Rachell Marie Hofstetter, appeared on the JasonTheWeen YouTube channel where she was asked who the "worst celebrity" she'd ever met was.

She went on to name Momoa and claimed she witnessed him "mistreat some of the crew" on the set of the film.

Giving more detail, she said, "It was pretty disappointing... It was a very emotional scene so maybe he was still in character."

She added, "He was just really mad at them that they weren't doing something right, like setting up the shot and stuff, and he was just angry... And so I was like, man, this is like, not a good work environment and like I would not be happy working under these conditions."

A Minecraft Movie is due for release in April 2025 and also features Jack Black, Danielle Brooks and Jennifer Coolidge among the cast.

The film, directed by Napoleon Dynamite filmmaker Jared Hess, is based on the video game Minecraft, created by Mojang Studios.

A trailer for the film was released this month, prompting mixed reviews from film and gaming fans - who branded the teaser unsettling, silly, and weird.