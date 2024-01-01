Matthew Perry's estate drops in price

Matthew Perry's estate has taken a big drop in price.

Almost a year after the Friends star's death, one of his properties has been dramatically reduced in price.

Matthew, who died in October 2023 aged 54, bought his Hollywood Hills property in May 2023 for $5 million (£3.79 million). After his death, the property - which isn't where he died - was listed for sale at $5.195 million.(£3.95 million)

However, it didn't sell, and now People has confirmed the price for the three-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom home has been reduced to $4.7 million (£3.57 million).

The property has a modern kitchen, floor-to-ceiling windows, and a fireplace that connects the living and dining areas. It's believed to be the last property he bought before his death.

Matthew died at his Pacific Palisades home. His death was ruled as being due to "acute effects of ketamine."

The actor was reportedly clean for over a year before he died, although he was undergoing ketamine therapy at the time of his death. However, the coroner stated that "the ketamine in his system at death could not be from that infusion therapy, since ketamine's half-life is three to four hours or less."

Five people have since been charged in connection with his death, including Kenneth Iwamasa, who was Matthew's live-in personal assistant, and Jasveen Sangha who is referred to in Hollywood circles as "the Ketamine Queen."