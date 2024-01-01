Prince Harry to visit the UK later this month

Prince Harry will visit the UK later this month.

It's been confirmed he will attend the WellChild Awards in his role as patron for the charity.

The charity, which supports seriously ill children, announced the news on their X account, saying, "We are delighted to announce that WellChild Patron Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, will attend the 2024 WellChild Awards on 30th Sept. The Duke will meet our inspirational winners at a pre-ceremony reception before joining them in the main event."

The charity is one of the few UK organisations that Harry kept his links with after he moved to the US.

It's not confirmed whether his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, will make the trip to the UK with him.

Harry has previously said that he "won't bring my wife back to this country" due to fears for her safety after negative press coverage.

"All it takes is for one lone actor who reads this stuff to act on what they've read," he said in July. "And whether it's a knife or acid, these are things that are genuine concerns for me."

It's not clear whether Harry will see King Charles III or Prince William during his trip. The King has an engagement in Scotland two days before the WellChild awards in London, meaning the pair may not cross paths while Harry is visiting.

Both Charles and William wished Harry a Happy 40th Birthday over the weekend, leading to speculation they were attempting to offer an olive branch to the estranged royal.