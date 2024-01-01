Catherine, Princess of Wales returns to work after finishing chemotherapy

Catherine, Princess of Wales has returned to work after finishing her chemotherapy treatment.

Catherine attended a meeting at Windsor Castle on Tuesday.

An entry in the official Court Circular of engagements read, "The Princess of Wales, Joint Patron, The Royal Foundation of The Prince and Princess of Wales, this afternoon held an Early Years Meeting at Windsor Castle."

The Early Years organisation aims to give children a better start in the first five years of their lives. Catherine has previously described her involvement with the project as "her life's work."

It's the first noted mention of Catherine working since she was hospitalised in January for abdominal surgery and then diagnosed with cancer.

Last week, the 42-year-old confirmed on social media that her treatment had ended and that she would slowly return to royal duties.

In a video that also featured her husband William, Prince of Wales, and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, she said, "My path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes."

She added that her cancer journey and treatment had been "complex, scary and unpredictable," noting that "with humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything."

In the video, she also talked about her commitment to looking after herself, saying, "Doing what I can to stay cancer-free is now my focus. Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes."

If her health permits, she will reportedly undertake "a handful" of royal duties over the next few months, according to The Times.