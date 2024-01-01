Florence Pugh 'is ready for babies' amid blossoming romance

Florence Pugh discussed her hope of having a big family - while also teasing details of an emerging romance.

The 28-year-old Marvel actress was linked to Peaky Blinders star Finn Cole earlier this month and has now shared her plans to find a love that lasts and start a family.

Discussing her motherhood ambitions with Vogue, the star said, "I want to go and find love and I want to have babies."

She continued, "I've always been thinking about starting a family. I've wanted to have kids since I was a child myself. I love the idea of a big family. I come from a big family.

"I love kids. I love hanging out with kids. If ever there's a dinner party, I go straight to the kids to chat to them. So much easier. I love the honesty. I love how bored they can get. I've never stopped knowing that I want to have kids. It's just figuring out when."

While she did not outright confirm she is dating 28-year-old Cole, the actress did admit she has someone special in her life.

She teased, "We are figuring what we actually are. And I think for the first time, I'm not allowing myself to go on a roller-coaster. I'm allowing myself to take time to let something evolve and let it be completely real to its core, as opposed to racing into that."

Pugh previously dated Scrubs actor Zach Braff from 2019 until 2022 and dated photographer Charlie Gooch in 2023.