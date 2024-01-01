Brandy went 'a little bit method' making The Front Room

Brandy went to therapy after shooting her new horror movie The Front Room because she went "a little bit method" in her role.

In the new horror, the singer and actress plays Belinda, a pregnant woman whose life turns into a nightmare when she and her husband let his ailing stepmother Solange move into their house.

Brandy revealed to People that she threw herself into her character so fully during production that she needed therapy to help let Belinda go afterwards.

"I stayed in character. I'm a little bit method, so it stayed with me," the 45-year-old shared. "But after, I was able to do a little bit of therapy to release the character and release the dark places that I had to go to with the character."

To prepare for the role, the I Still Know What You Did Last Summer star hired a coach to help her explore Belinda's "complex" emotions and get her ready to go toe-to-toe with seasoned stage actress Kathryn Hunter, who plays Solange.

"She's such a phenomenal actress. I wanted to be able to react to her and stay as present as possible," she explained, noting that it was hard to "keep it together" at times because the Poor Things star is "so funny".

Brandy added that she was drawn to the part because of the cast and crew but also because she wanted to push her limits as an actress.

"It scared me, so I wanted to do something like Belinda to see if I could pull it off, to see if I can expand my range as an actress, my depth," she said.

The Front Room is in U.S. cinemas now. It will be released in U.K. movie theatres on 25 October.