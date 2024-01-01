Kaley Cuoco opens up about plans to have second baby

Kaley Cuoco has opened up about her plans to have a second child.

The Big Bang Theory star - who recently became engaged to partner Tom Pelphrey - has revealed she hasn't ruled out having a second child before tying the knot.

The couple, who went public with their relationship in 2022, have a 17-month-old daughter, Matilda, together.

Speaking about her wedding in a recent interview with People, the actress revealed that she and Tom "haven't started planning anything yet", adding that "maybe another kid will have to come first".

"We're gonna go way out of order. That's our plan," Kaley continued. "I have four dogs now, and a (one-year-old baby), and a Tom - it's a lot."

Elsewhere in the interview, the 38-year-old recalled getting a lot of questions about having a second baby soon after welcoming Matilda.

"The minute I had my baby, they're like, 'When's your second one?' I'm like, 'Oh my God, is anyone gonna just let me just enjoy this?'" she said.

Kaley revealed on her Instagram Stories in August that she and Tom, who is also an actor, are engaged.

The star shared a photo of her and Tom, 42, showing a diamond ring on her finger, with the caption "Amazing weekend".

The Flight Attendant actress was previously married to Ryan Sweeting from 2013 to 2016, and Karl Cook from 2018 to 2022.