Samuel L. Jackson admits marriage requires 'a lot of tolerance'

Samuel L. Jackson has admitted that marriage requires "a lot of tolerance".

The Marvel actor has reflected on his 43-year marriage to actress LaTanya Richardson Jackson.

In a new interview with AARP The Magazine for the October/November 2024 issue, Samuel said marriage requires "a lot of tolerance, because everybody's got flaws, and not giving up when it would be easy to give up."

The 75-year-old Pulp Fiction star went on to admit he hasn't always done the right thing in his marriage.

"I've done s**t in my marriage that's crazy, you know?" he confessed. "She has too, in her head or whatever in reality, but you got to go, 'Is that a breakup offense?' Or is it just that we need to spend a little time together and get some understanding about it?"

Samuel noted that there are some things you "learn to ignore" about your other half, before explaining, "And one of the things she had to accept is that I'm going to go to work. I'm going to go to work all the time until, you know, it's time."

The couple met when they were both students in Atlanta, Georgia. They began dating in 1970 and married 10 years later.

In a previous interview with People, the couple explained that in the early days of their relationship, they made a promise to stick by each other.

"In the beginning, we always said the most revolutionary thing that Black people could do was stay together, raise their children with the nucleus of having a father and a mother, since everybody likes to pretend that that's not the dynamic of the African American family," LaTanya, 74, said at the time. "That it's just children out here being raised by women, which we know is false."

She continued, "In order to change that narrative, we made a decision to say, 'We are going to stay together no matter what. We'll figure it out.'"

The couple have one child together, Zoe, 42.